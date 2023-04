Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against the University of Silicon Valley f/k/a Cogswell College, Palm Ventures and Brad Palmer to California Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid bonuses, was filed by Edleson Rezzo & Hindman on behalf of the university's former CEO Charles Restivo. The case is 3:23-cv-01548, Restivo v. Cogswell College LLC et al.

Education

March 31, 2023, 8:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Charles Restivo

defendants

Brad Palmer

Cogswell College, LLC

Does 1 to 5

Palm Ventures, LLC

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 890/