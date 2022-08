New Suit - Employment

Phelps Dunbar filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of ResponsAble Safety Staffing. The complaint pursues claims against IMI Material Handling Logistics. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00367, ResponsAble Safety Staffing, LLC v. IMI Material Handling Logistics, Inc, et al.

Business Services

August 31, 2022, 5:57 PM