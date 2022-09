News From Law.com

Former U.S. Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark said he exercised his "independent professional judgment" in advising former President Donald Trump to pursue false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election as he defended himself against ethics charges from the D.C. Bar. Clark, a former Kirkland & Ellis, argued that as a DOJ lawyer, he appropriately provided "candid" advice to Trump in the weeks following his election defeat.

Government

September 12, 2022, 7:59 PM