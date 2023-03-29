Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Reed Smith on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against BB&T Corp. to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Puff Sierzega & MacFeeters on behalf of Resort BNB, accuses the defendant of unlawfully freezing the plaintiff's account one day after the plaintiff's owner spoke with a BB&T branch manager about the company's employment of minorities. According to the complaint, the defendant's freezing of the account caused the plaintiff to go out of business. The case is 1:23-cv-01784, Resort BNB Inc. v. Branch Banking and Trust Co.

Banking & Financial Services

March 29, 2023, 5:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Resort Bnb Incorporated

defendants

Branch Banking And Trust Company

defendant counsels

Reed Smith

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract