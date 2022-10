New Suit - Patent

Russ August & Kabat filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Resonant Systems Inc. d/b/a RevelHMI. The suit, which asserts three patents related to the improvement in haptic feedback devices, pursues claims against Sony Group Corporation and Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00424, Resonant Systems, Inc. v. Sony Group Corporation et al.

October 27, 2022, 6:36 AM