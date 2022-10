New Suit - Patent

Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by Russ August & Kabat on behalf of Resonant Systems Inc., asserts two patents related to improvements in haptic feedback devices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00423, Resonant Systems, Inc. v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. et al.