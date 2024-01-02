Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel have stepped in to represent Cleveland Medical Devices in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The complaint, filed Nov. 16 in Ohio Northern District Court by DLA Piper, seeks to declare that certain products sold by ResMed do not infringe any patent rights owned by the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Bridget Meehan Brennan, is 1:23-cv-02221, ResMed Corp. v. Cleveland Medical Devices, Inc.

Health Care

January 02, 2024, 9:01 AM

Plaintiffs

ResMed Corp.

Plaintiffs

DLA Piper

Hahn Loeser & Parks

defendants

Cleveland Medical Devices, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel

Calfee, Halter & Griswold

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims