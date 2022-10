Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Zausmer P.C. on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Geico, an auto insurance company, to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, for unpaid medical services rendered, was filed by Miller & Tishler on behalf of Resilire Neurorehabilitation LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-12405, Resilire Neurorehabilitation LLC v. Geico Indemnity Company et al.