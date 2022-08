News From Law.com

Despite a previous election loss and being overlooked by judicial nominating committees to don the black robe, Caryn Siperstein, an attorney with more than 20 years of experience, showcased her resiliency when voters finally chose her for a seat on the Palm Beach Circuit Court bench. Palm Beach County voters elected her to a seat on the circuit court bench with more than 64% of the vote to less than 36% for her opponent, Alcolya St. Juste.

Government

August 29, 2022, 3:39 PM