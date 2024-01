News From Law.com

In a lone dissent from Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat Fischer, he criticized the court's ongoing practice of accepting attorneys' applications to resign from the practice of law when they have disciplinary action pending. The latest instance involved a solo practitioner with over 40 years of experience, Dorothea Jane Kingsbury, 70, who was convicted of misappropriating at least $750,000 from clients who were elderly or disabled.

January 23, 2024, 2:44 PM

