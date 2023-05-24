New Suit - Contract

Resideo Technologies, a smart home and security devices company, and Ademco Inc. sued SkyBell Technologies Inc. Tuesday in New York Southern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court case, brought by Pillinger Miller Tarallo and Greene Espel PLLP, accuses the defendant of terminating an executed strategic supplier agreement for the purchase and sale of SkyBell video doorbells. According to the suit, SkyBell alleges that Resideo's announced intent to manufacture and sell its own video doorbell system breaches the agreement and violates the defendant's intellectual property rights. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04295, Resideo Technologies, Inc. et al v. Skybell Technologies, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 24, 2023, 5:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Resideo Technologies, Inc.

Ademco, Inc.

Pillinger Miller Tarallo

defendants

Skybell Technologies, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract