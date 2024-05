News From Law.com

Two days after Georgia Court of Appeals candidate Jeff Davis testified at a daylong disqualification hearing, petitioner counsel filed a motion to include additional cell phone location evidence. The collected data suggest Davis spent less time residing in Georgia than he'd attested to in his certified candidate qualifying affidavit. But respondent counsel are now challenging the inclusion request on grounds "the evidence does not materially impact the case."

Georgia

May 03, 2024, 2:45 PM

