Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Brown & Connery on Friday removed a lawsuit against Toronto-Dominion Bank, a Canadian banking and financial services corporation, to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for claims under the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, was filed by DiSabato & Considine on behalf of Rita Reseska. The case is 2:22-cv-07346, Reseska v. TD Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

December 16, 2022, 3:51 PM