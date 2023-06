Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed a lawsuit against FCA US and other defendants to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Lederman Law on behalf of a former paint supervisor who contends that he was wrongfully terminated due to race- and national origin-based employment discrimination. The case is 2:23-cv-11376, Resendez v. FCA US LLC et al.

Automotive

June 09, 2023, 12:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Resendez

defendants

FCA US LLC

Chelsea Millsap

Robert Wagner

Roy Rodriguez

Steven Sanford

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination