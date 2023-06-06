New Suit - Trade Secrets

Michelman & Robinson filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Rescue 1 Financial. The suit pursues claims against Complete Debt Relief and its owners Michael Eeg and Cory Gipson. The lawsuit contends that while Eeg and Gipson were employed as high level managers working for Rescue 1, they misappropriated and used nonpublic, confidential information, including Rescue 1's business processes and methods, to form their own competing debt relief business. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00982, Rescue 1 Financial, LLC v. Complete Debt Relief, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 06, 2023, 2:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Rescue 1 Financial, LLC

Plaintiffs

Michelman & Robinson

defendants

Complete Debt Relief, LLC

Cory Gipson

Does

Michael Eeg

nature of claim: 880/