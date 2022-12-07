New Suit - Employment

Cardinal Health, an Ohio-based health care company providing pharmaceutical products, was sued Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Kemp, Schaeffer & Rowe on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was terminated after being denied a medical accommodation amid mandatory COVID vaccinations for employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04317, Reschke v. Cardinal Health, Inc.

Health Care

December 07, 2022, 2:51 PM