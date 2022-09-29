Reputational Concerns Likely Repelled Vendors From Trump Doc...

News From Law.com

Reputational concerns probably led a slew of e-discovery vendors to rebuff former President Donald Trump's request for them to handle documents for the special master overseeing the review of thousands of records seized from his Florida home, legal tech experts said. Five document review vendors turned down Trump's legal team according to a government filing late Tuesday. While the document didn't explain why the vendors turned down the job, that didn't stop online speculation.

September 29, 2022, 1:08 PM