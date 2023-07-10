Republican Platform in Hot Seat Over Recurring Donations | L...

News From Law.com

A Connecticut judge has ordered WinRed Inc., a political donation platform for the Republican Party, to comply with a consumer-protection investigation. The investigation—by Connecticut, New York, Maryland and Minnesota—looked to determine if a pre-checked recurring donation option violated consumer protection laws. To opt out of the recurring donation, "contributors had to wade through a fine-print disclaimer and manually uncheck a box," a 2021 New York Times article reported.

Connecticut

July 10, 2023, 5:15 PM

