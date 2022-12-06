Who Got The Work

Perkins Coie partner Sunita Bali has entered an appearance for Google in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint was filed Oct. 21 in California Eastern District Court by the Dhillon Law Group and Consovoy McCarthy PLLC on behalf of the Republican National Committee (RNC). The lawsuit accuses Google of discriminating against the defendant by filtering email messages to users' spam folder because of the RNC’s 'political affiliation and views.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley, is 2:22-cv-01904, Republican National Committee v. Google Inc.

Government

December 06, 2022, 3:51 PM