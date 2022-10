News From Law.com

Susan Barclay, an associate judge in Nueces County, Texas, is the Republican candidate running against Celina Lopez Leon. Barclay was appointed in 2017 to preside over the county's Title IV-D Court, a family law court that handles child custody and other matters related to children. Lopez Leon is a trial lawyer with 13 years' experience and manages a law firm with her husband. Election Day is Nov. 8. Early voting started Monday.

Texas

October 24, 2022, 2:10 PM