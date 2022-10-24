Republican Judge Melisa Skinner Faces Democrat Joel Perez in...

News From Law.com

Melisa Skinner, an incumbent judge and Republican candidate for the 437th District Court in Texas, faces a challenge from the Democratic Party choice, veteran criminal law attorney Joel Perez. Election Day is Nov. 8. Early voting started Monday. Perez has 34 years' experience in criminal law, both as a former prosecutor in Webb County and Bexar County, and as defense attorney. As a defense attorney, he has tried 15 capital murder cases involving the death penalty. Skinner has served 10 years as a district court judge.

Texas

October 24, 2022, 3:23 PM