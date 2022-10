News From Law.com

Tarrant County's associate judge in the 324th District Court, Beth Poulos will have to defeat family law attorney Crystal Gayden to become the district judge in this Fort Worth, Texas, race. Election Day is Nov. 8, with early voting set to start Oct. 24. The current presiding judge, Jerome S. Hennigan, has held the seat for several terms, but opted not to seek re-election.

Texas

October 21, 2022, 6:55 PM