News From Law.com

A district court judge in Laredo, Beckie Palomo, hopes to unseat Republican incumbent Justice Lori Valenzuela for Place 7 on the Fourth District Court of Appeals. The Fourth District takes cases from 32 counties in South/Central Texas, representing one of the largest geographic areas and the third most populous region of the state. Election day is Nov. 8, with early voting set to start Oct. 24.

October 18, 2022, 3:29 PM