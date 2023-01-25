Republican AGs Broaden Anti-ESG Crusade by Targeting Proxy A...

News From Law.com

A coalition of Republican state attorneys general who last year declared war on asset managers and banks over their use of ESG metrics have opened a new front: proxy advisory firms. Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes last week sent a letter signed by 21 state AGs to Institutional Shareholder Services and to Glass Lewis & Co., saying the firms "have potentially violated their legal and contractual duties as proxy advisors .. with respect to advocating for and acting in alignment with climate change goals."

January 25, 2023, 6:01 AM