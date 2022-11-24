New Suit - Product Liability

Republic Vanguard Insurance Company and Wesco Insurance Company filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in Missouri Western District Court. The lawsuit, filed by McAnany, Van Cleave & Phillips, seeks a declaration that Wesco has no duty to defend or indemnify Turner Transport and Nickie Mounce in an underlying personal injury action. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04173, Republic Vanguard Insurance Company et al v. Turner Transport LLC et al.

Insurance

November 24, 2022, 5:37 AM