New Suit

The Republic of Kazakhstan filed a lawsuit against Moldovan business magnate Anatol Stati, his son Gabriel Stati and their oil and gas companies Ascom Group and Terra Raf Trans Traiding on Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of using fraudulent KPMG audit records to obtain a $500 million arbitration award against the Republic, which was confirmed by the D.C. court and several international courts. The complaint requests that in light of new evidence of the defendants' fraud, including several international courts' decisions to vacate the award, the D.C. court likewise vacate the award. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00565, Republic of Kazakhstan v. Stati et al.

Energy

March 01, 2023, 1:32 PM