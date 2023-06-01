Reports: Prosecutors Have Tape of Trump Discussing Holding O...

News From Law.com

Justice Department prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of former President Donald Trump from after he left office in which he talks about holding onto a classified Pentagon document related to a potential attack on Iran, according to media reports. CNN, which first reported on the tape, said Trump suggested on the recording that he wanted to share information from the document with others but that he knew there were limitations about his ability to declassify records after leaving office.

District of Columbia

June 01, 2023, 3:29 PM

nature of claim: /