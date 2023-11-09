Report: Tort Lawsuits Stuttered in 2022, but Theyre Poised t...

News From Law.com

Tort lawsuits fell in 2022 to some of their lowest levels in a decade, according to a report on Thursday by Lex Machina, a division of LexisNexis. The 2023 Torts Litigation Report found 14,375 tort lawsuits filed last year, including medical malpractice, premises liability and motor vehicle accidents, but torts are poised to rebound this year. The top lawyers from 2020 to 2022 brought asbestos exposure cases in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the top private defendant was Walmart.

Florida

November 09, 2023, 10:11 AM

