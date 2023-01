News From Law.com

South Florida's single-family and condo markets saw a return to pre-pandemic high-end activity in 2022 as strong demand continued despite a tight supply.That's according to The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties' new Luxury Report, which says the average days on the market for luxury single-family homes went down by 33.1% to 75 from 2021 to 2022.

January 30, 2023, 2:34 PM