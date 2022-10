News From Law.com

U.S. Soccer Federation ex-chief legal officer Lydia Wahlke repeatedly kept quiet about reports of National Women's Soccer League coaches mistreating women players, according to an independent investigation. The Chicago-based federation on Oct. 3 released the "heartbreaking and deeply troubling" findings from King & Spalding's probe into past allegations of abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women's professional soccer.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 04, 2022, 3:17 PM