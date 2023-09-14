Report: Product Liability Lawsuits Hit Record High in 2022 |...

Breaking News From Law.com

A new report found product liability cases that aren't already in multidistrict litigation reached their highest level since 2013, with 5,826 filed in 2022. Lex Machina's 2023 Product Liability Litigation Report, released on Thursday, found that many of the cases were centered in specific venues, such as the Northern District of Texas and the Southern District of Illinois. The top plaintiffs firm was Meyers & Flowers, and Kirkland & Ellis had the most product liability cases among defense firms.

September 14, 2023, 6:07 PM

