News From Law.com

Extraordinary verdicts are increasing in amount and frequency in New York, a recent 10-year study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Legal Reform said. New York had 151 "nuclear verdicts," defined as when a state or federal court awarded at least $10 million, paying out more than $5 billion in payouts, according to the study, which looked at nearly 1,400 personal injury and wrongful death cases in state and federal courts from 2010 to 2019.

California

September 27, 2022, 6:28 PM