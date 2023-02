News From Law.com

Tenants want more quality office space options in Palm Beach County leading to a decrease of leasing activity in the area. According to the Palm Beach Office Q4 2022 report by Cushman & Wakefield, leasing activity decreased in Palm Beach County by 16.7% in 2021 due to a lack of available quality office space, not demand.

Real Estate

February 28, 2023, 1:54 PM