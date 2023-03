News From Law.com

California's judiciary continues to grow more diverse, as the percentages of women and racial and ethnic minorities serving as state court judges increased in 2022, according to data released on Wednesday. Just over 61% of trial and appellate court judges who responded to a survey last year described themselves as white, a small decrease from the 63% who did in 2021.

California

March 01, 2023, 7:22 PM