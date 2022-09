News From Law.com

While law firm warning lights have been blinking for a good a chunk of the year, and additional challenges beckon as the calendar turns, analysts are "generally bullish" on at least one segment of the industry: midsize firms. Relative to their larger competitors, firms outside of the Am Law 200 have increased demand, stemmed productivity declines and fared well in the face of lawyer attrition, according to a new report this week.

September 22, 2022, 5:00 AM