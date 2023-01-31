Report: Drop Statute of Limitations in State Judicial Miscon...

News From Law.com

A committee charged with scrutinizing how California disciplines judges has recommended that the statute of limitations governing prosecution of judicial misconduct be eliminated. The Committee to Review the Operations and Structure of the California Commission on Judicial Performance said in a draft report released Monday that the current constitutional restriction allowing punishment only for an "action occurring not more than six years prior to the commencement of the judge's current term or of the former judge's last term" is unusual, potentially unfair given that judges and justices serve different-length terms, and arbitrary.

California

January 31, 2023, 1:55 PM