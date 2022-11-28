Report Calls for Expansion of Electronic Recording and Court...

News From Law.com

California courts should expand the use of electronic recording in all case types when an official reporter is not available, a report compiled by a committee of judges, lawyers and other court officials and employees concluded. The Ad Hoc Workgroup on Post-Pandemic Initiatives, created by the chief justice in March 2021, recommended that courts expand the ranks of official reporters through "monetary and other incentives" while also increasing the use of electronic recording "to protect a party's right to appeal."

Technology

November 28, 2022, 6:54 PM