Report: As Renters Stay Longer, Multifamily investors Turn t...

News From Law.com

Net in-migration to South Florida metros like Fort Lauderdale and Miami is on an upward trend, helping those markets land in the top 5 ranks of the National Multifamily Index for 2023. According to Marcus & Millichap's 2023 Multimedia National Investment Forecast, a broad-based housing shortage is also bolstering the multifamily sector's long-term prospects. The firm brokered the sale of a 10-unit apartment building in Fort Lauderdale as investors look for options near stadium developments, neighborhood revitalizations, or new transit hubs that can spark rent growth.

Real Estate

February 27, 2023, 3:57 PM