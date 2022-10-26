New Suit - Patent

Choate Hall & Stewart and Iversen Proctor LLP filed a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court on behalf of bioprocessing-focused life sciences company Repligen Corporation. The complaint, against Fluid Line Technology Corp., asserts two patents related to encapsulated valve and pressurized fluid systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07789, Repligen Corporation v. Fluid Line Technology Corp.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 26, 2022, 4:40 AM