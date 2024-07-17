Repeated Discovery Abuses Lead to Default Liability Judgment...

News From Law.com

A Fulton County State Court judge has entered a default liability judgment against an Atlanta orthopedic surgeon after determining Dr. James L. Chappuis of the Spine Center Atlanta & Affiliates withheld discovery in an underlying medical malpractice case brought against him. "[B]ecause of the spoliation and the willful and repeated discovery abuses, the Court finds sanctions of striking the answer and entry of default judgment as to liability are appropriate," read an order issued by Judge Susan Edlein.

Georgia

July 17, 2024, 11:06 AM