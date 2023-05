Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jacob McCrea Law on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Elite Lighting to Pennsylvania Western District Court for claims pursuant to a sales representative contract. The complaint, filed by Clark Hill on behalf of Repco II Inc., seeks more than $280,000 in allegedly unpaid commissions owed to the plaintiff. The case is 2:23-cv-00886, Repco II, Inc. v. Elite Lighting.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 26, 2023, 7:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Repco II, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Clark Hill

defendants

Elite Lighting

defendant counsels

Jacob Mccrea Law, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract