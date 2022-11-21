Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Christian & Small on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Insurance, Maxum Indemnity and the Tanya Poiroux Agency to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Pierce Law Firm on behalf of general contractor James Rentrop and his company Rencon LLC, challenges a denial of coverage in an underlying lawsuit for personal injuries caused by a defective lift installed in a home by Rencon's subcontractor. The case is 1:22-cv-00319, Rentrop et al. v. Hartford Insurance et al.

Insurance

November 21, 2022, 7:31 PM