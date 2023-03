New Suit

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of RentRedi Inc., a provider of all-in-one property management software for landlords. The complaint targets Hieu Huy Nguyen for fraudulently creating invoices for tenant accounts using stolen credit cards. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00763, RentRedi Inc. v. Nguyen.

March 01, 2023, 4:31 PM