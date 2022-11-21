Who Got The Work

S. Elizabeth King of Shutts & Bowen has entered an appearance for David S. Bradford, Certus Pest Inc. and other defendants in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The suit was filed Oct. 7 in Florida Middle District Court by Dean, Mead, Egerton, Bloodworth, Capouano & Bozarth on behalf of Rentokil North America Inc., which acquired Environmental Pest Service Management Company (EPS) in 2021. The lawsuit accuses former EPS Bradford of soliciting employees and customers from the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell, is 8:22-cv-02311, Rentokil North America, Inc. v. Certus Pest, Inc. et al.

