Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Akerman on Thursday removed an insurance lawsuit against Greenwich Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The court case, filed by Fizer Flores LLC on behalf of Rental Marketing Solutions, seeks a declaration that Greenwich has a duty to indemnify the plaintiff for damages from an underlying negligence suit. Lawyers for the plaintiff have not yet entered an appearance in 8:23-cv-00648, Rental Marketing Solutions, LLC v. Greenwich Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 23, 2023, 3:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Rental Marketing Solutions, LLC

defendants

Greenwich Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Akerman

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute