Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed an age-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Avis Budget Car Rental Services to California Central District Court. The suit was brought by the Law Office of China R. Rosas on behalf of a former administrative assistant. The case is 8:23-cv-00753, Rens v. AB Car Rental Services Inc. et al.

Automotive

May 01, 2023, 7:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Jo A. Rens

defendants

AB Car Rental Services, Inc.

AB Car Rental Services

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination