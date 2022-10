Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed a lawsuit against Amazon.com to Nevada District Court. The complaint was filed by Gabroy & Messer on behalf of Bayley Renovich, who contends she was wrongfully terminated. The case is 2:22-cv-01664, Renovich v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

October 03, 2022, 6:58 PM