Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Polaris Industries, a leading manufacturer of snowmobiles and motorcycles, to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit, which arises from an allegedly defective 2021 Ranger 1000, was filed by Harris Shelton Hanover Walsh on behalf of Amanda Renner. The case is 2:22-cv-02628, Renner v. Polaris Industries Inc. et al.

Automotive

September 19, 2022, 7:02 PM