New Suit

The State of Washington and other defendants were sued by a pro se plaintiff on Tuesday in Washington Eastern District Court. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00172, Renfrow-Harris v. Harris et al.

Washington

June 15, 2023, 11:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Joslyn Marie Renfrow-Harris

defendants

Harris Corporation

Alexandra Broughton

Amy Robbins

Andrew Boyd

Bret Baker

Brett Harrison

Chief of Police

Cmdr Brasher

Dan Bassler

Douglas Robinson

Dr Breanna Harris

Dr Vyser

Evan Hecker

Gary Libey

Harris Company

John Hart

Joshua Clinton Harris

Kassandra Zwick

Lindsai Alcantar

Maysoun Ali

Michelle Castendra

Nathan Reamley

Officer Brian Chamberlian

Rhonda Tollerson

Robert Crawford Renfrow

Roger Sandberg

Ryan Harris

Sgt Todd Dow

Stacey Naravette

Stacy Welch

State of Washington

Steven Burke Fall

Tom Holm

Wendy Lierman

Whitman County Jail

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation