New Suit
The State of Washington and other defendants were sued by a pro se plaintiff on Tuesday in Washington Eastern District Court. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00172, Renfrow-Harris v. Harris et al.
Washington
June 15, 2023, 11:05 AM
Plaintiffs
- Joslyn Marie Renfrow-Harris
defendants
- Harris Corporation
- Alexandra Broughton
- Amy Robbins
- Andrew Boyd
- Bret Baker
- Brett Harrison
- Chief of Police
- Cmdr Brasher
- Dan Bassler
- Douglas Robinson
- Dr Breanna Harris
- Dr Vyser
- Evan Hecker
- Gary Libey
- Harris Company
- John Hart
- Joshua Clinton Harris
- Kassandra Zwick
- Lindsai Alcantar
- Maysoun Ali
- Michelle Castendra
- Nathan Reamley
- Officer Brian Chamberlian
- Rhonda Tollerson
- Robert Crawford Renfrow
- Roger Sandberg
- Ryan Harris
- Sgt Todd Dow
- Stacey Naravette
- Stacy Welch
- State of Washington
- Steven Burke Fall
- Tom Holm
- Wendy Lierman
- Whitman County Jail
nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation