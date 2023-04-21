Momentive Global f/k/a SurveyMonkey and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Friday in California Northern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by a private equity consortium led by Symphony Technology Group for $1.5 billion. The suit, brought by Brodsky & Smith on behalf of William Renfer, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01936, Renfer v. Momentive Global Inc. et al.
Internet & Social Media
April 21, 2023, 5:58 PM