New Suit - Securities

Momentive Global f/k/a SurveyMonkey and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Friday in California Northern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by a private equity consortium led by Symphony Technology Group for $1.5 billion. The suit, brought by Brodsky & Smith on behalf of William Renfer, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01936, Renfer v. Momentive Global Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 21, 2023, 5:58 PM

Plaintiffs

William Renfer

Plaintiffs

Brodsky & Smith LLC

defendants

Momentive Global Inc.

Benjamin C. Spero

Dana L. Evan

David Ebersman

Erika H. James

Lauren Antonoff

Ryan Finley

Sagar Gupta

Sheryl Sandberg

Susan L. Decker

Zander Lurie

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws